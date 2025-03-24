Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull main event start time confirmed

The start time has been confirmed for the next fight of Canelo Alvarez, as the Mexican boxing star faces William Scull of Cuba on Cinco de Mayo weekend. The pair battle it out live on Saturday, May 3 (ET) from the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) and Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) square off in a scheduled 12-round bout for the undisputed super middleweight title. 34-year-old four-weight champion Alvarez, from Guadalajara, Jalisco, brings his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts to the ring. 32-year-old Scull puts his IBF strap on the line.

What time is Canelo vs Scull?

Saudi Arabia’s Minister and the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh announced the fight time on social media on Sunday, sharing a poster that reads, “The main event starts at 6:00 AM KSA time.”

The Canelo vs Scull start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, May 3 at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT. This is the time when the main event fighters are set to make their ring walks and the action begins. The live stream is available on DAZN.

This time also converts to 4:00 AM BST in the UK and 1:00 PM AEST in Australia on Sunday, May 4.

Among the bouts featured on the Canelo vs Scull undercard, Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) of France and Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) of Mexico meet in a rematch at super middleweight. Badou Jack (28-3-3, 17 KOs) of Sweden and Ryan Rozicki (20-1-1, 19 KOs) of Canada clash for the WBC cruiserweight title.

Congo’s Martin Bakole (21-2, 16 KOs) and Nigerian-born Efe Ajagba (20-1, 14 KOs) of Stafford, TX go head-to-head at heavyweight, while Las Vegas-based Brayan Leon (6-0, 6 KOs) of Cuba takes on Mexico’s Aaron Rocha Guerrero (11-3-1, 7 KOs) at light heavyweight. Additionally, an all-Mexican middleweight contest pits debuting Marco Verde against Michel Galvan Polina (4-5-3, 2 KOs).

The start time for the undercard is expected to be confirmed shortly.