Brandon Glanton faces Rocky Fielding in Lagos, Nigeria in early October

Brandon Glanton is back in the ring on October 1 to face former champion Rocky Fielding. The two fighters square off in a cruiserweight bout at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Nigeria. The event airs live on DAZN.

Glanton (20-3, 17 KOs) of Atlanta, GA, makes his second ring appearance of the year and looks to bounce back from a loss. The 33-year-old was in action in April, dropping a unanimous decision to Chris Billam-Smith on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn. The defeat snapped his three-fight winning streak.

“I’m coming to Lagos to settle the score with Rocky Fielding,” Brandon Glanton said. “Our styles guarantee fireworks, and I’m ready to prove I belong at the top of the cruiserweight division. This fight is my chance to show the world what I’m capable of.”

Fielding (30-3, 18 KOs) of Liverpool, England, steps through the ropes after almost three years of layoff. In his previous outing in late 2022, the 38-year-old former WBA super middleweight champion was stopped by Dan Azeez in the eighth round.

“After three years out, I’m back with a fire to claim my place at the top,” Rocky Fielding said. “Beating Glanton in Lagos will show everyone I’m ready for a world title shot. The cruiserweight division is wide open, and I’m coming for it all.”

In the co-feature, former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey (30-5-1, 27 KOs) of Ghana takes on Ray Seitzhanov (13-1, 9 KOs) of Kazakhstan.

The Bronx-based 38-year-old Commey lost his previous bout in March 2023 by knockout in the 11th round against Jose Ramirez. 26-year-old Seitzhanov won two fights this year, stopping Adilet Dameshov and Asrorbek Rakhimov.

In other bouts: