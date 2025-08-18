Subscribe
Brandon Glanton faces Rocky Fielding in Lagos, Nigeria in early October

Brandon Glanton is coming off a defeat to Chris Billam-Smith in April, while Rocky Fielding returns to the ring after a three-year absence

By Parviz Iskenderov
Brandon Glanton making his ring walk before his boxing bout
Brandon Glanton makes his ring walk for his bout against Chris Billam-Smith at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Brandon Glanton is back in the ring on October 1 to face former champion Rocky Fielding. The two fighters square off in a cruiserweight bout at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Nigeria. The event airs live on DAZN.

Glanton (20-3, 17 KOs) of Atlanta, GA, makes his second ring appearance of the year and looks to bounce back from a loss. The 33-year-old was in action in April, dropping a unanimous decision to Chris Billam-Smith on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn. The defeat snapped his three-fight winning streak.

“I’m coming to Lagos to settle the score with Rocky Fielding,” Brandon Glanton said. “Our styles guarantee fireworks, and I’m ready to prove I belong at the top of the cruiserweight division. This fight is my chance to show the world what I’m capable of.”

Fielding (30-3, 18 KOs) of Liverpool, England, steps through the ropes after almost three years of layoff. In his previous outing in late 2022, the 38-year-old former WBA super middleweight champion was stopped by Dan Azeez in the eighth round.

“After three years out, I’m back with a fire to claim my place at the top,” Rocky Fielding said. “Beating Glanton in Lagos will show everyone I’m ready for a world title shot. The cruiserweight division is wide open, and I’m coming for it all.”

In the co-feature, former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey (30-5-1, 27 KOs) of Ghana takes on Ray Seitzhanov (13-1, 9 KOs) of Kazakhstan.

The Bronx-based 38-year-old Commey lost his previous bout in March 2023 by knockout in the 11th round against Jose Ramirez. 26-year-old Seitzhanov won two fights this year, stopping Adilet Dameshov and Asrorbek Rakhimov.

In other bouts:

  • Elvis Ahorgah (14-4, 13 KOs) vs. Tyler Denny (20-3-3, 1 KO)
  • Basit Adebayo (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Tony Rashid (17-4-3, 11 KOs)
  • Kerem Ozman (5-0) vs. Tosin Osaigbovo (12-0, 8 KOs)
  • Dan Azeez (21-2-1, 13 KOs) vs. TBA
  • Yusuf Adeniji (12-0, 10 KOs) vs. TBA
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

