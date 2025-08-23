Live results: Jake Wyllie faces Youssef Dib in Brisbane, Australia

Jake Wyllie faces Youssef Dib on Saturday, August 23, live from Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Australia. They clash for the vacant IBF Australasian lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Wyllie (17-2, 16 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to George Kambosos Jr. in March. Dib (21-3, 11 KOs) looks to rebound from a pair of losses to Liam Wilson.

In the co-feature, former champion Skye Nicolson (13-1, 2 KOs) of Australia takes on Urvashi Singh (12-3, 7 KOs) of India. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight. The vacant IBF Intercontinental title is on the line.

On the Wyllie vs Dib undercard, Alex Leapai Jnr (5-0-1, 4 KOs) meets Tom Ngapti (0-1) at heavyweight. Leah Reuben (2-2-1, 1 KO) and Jittamat Phomta (9-11, 6 KOs) clash at bantamweight. Jimmie Phusomsai (5-0, 5 KOs) battles Patrick Clarke (2-11, 1 KO) at welterweight.

Wyllie vs Dib: How to watch and start time Wyllie vs Dib airs live on DAZN. The start time is 6:00 AM ET in the U.S. and 11:00 AM BST in the UK. The local start time in Australia is 8:00 PM AEST.

Wyllie vs Dib results

Get Wyllie vs Dib full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.