BKFC schedules two ‘Ice Wars’ events for June – Hockey-style fights in MMA gloves

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced its acquisition of a stake in Ice Wars, a new league where fighters battle it out on a sheet of ice. The bouts are contested in MMA gloves, with participants wearing traditional hockey jerseys and equipment.

The inaugural event is set for June 14 at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, MI. The fight card, billed as “Battle of the Borders,” will feature 12 bouts, with fighters from the United States facing off against fighters from Canada in “The Ice Box,” a 900-square-foot ice enclosure designed specifically for ice fighting, as per announcement on Wednesday.

The second event is scheduled for June 28 at the River Cree Resort & Casino in Enoch, AB, Canada. Further details are expected to be confirmed shortly.

“Partnering with BKFC is a game-changer for Ice Wars,” said BKFC Ice Wars CEO Charlie Nama. “BKFC’s backing gives us the platform and resources to bring our sport to the world stage, creating a new frontier in combat sports. This isn’t just a partnership – it’s the fusion of two high-energy, no-holds-barred fight disciplines into one powerhouse league. Our first event is just the beginning, and we’re building something that will redefine international prizefighting competition and entertainment.”

The homepage of the BKFC Ice Wars official website states: “The most exciting part of hockey… without all the hockey. No sticks, no pucks, no goals. Just the fights.”

“We’ve been watching what the team at Ice Wars has been building, and it’s been incredible to see the passionate response they’ve received from audiences,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “Their vision and energy align perfectly with what we do at BKFC – bringing raw, high-adrenaline combat sports to fans in a way they’ve never seen before. Partnering with them to create BKFC Ice Wars was an easy decision, and we’re excited to take this to the next level together.”

BKFC Ice Wars rules

The announced BKFC Ice Wars rules are as follows:

Length and number of rounds: Each bout shall be at least three (3) rounds, with a maximum of five (5) rounds. Each round shall be no more than ninety (90) seconds in length, with one (1) minute rest periods between rounds.

Referees: Two (2) referees will be assigned, with one acting as the lead referee and sole arbiter.

Judges: Three (3) judges will score the bout. If the fight goes the distance, the bout will be scored in its entirety (not round by round).

Scoring Criteria: Judges will evaluate the bout based on Effective striking (Plan A), Effective aggressiveness (Plan B), and control of the fighting area (Plan C). Plans B and C are only taken into consideration if Plan A is judged as even. Effective striking is judged based on the impact and effect of legal strikes landed by a fighter solely based on the results of such legal strikes. Effective aggressiveness means actively attempting to finish the fight. Fighting area control is assessed by determining who dictates the pace, place, and position of the bout.

Weight Classes: There are four BKFC Ice Wars weight classes: Heavyweight (over 200 lbs.), Cruiserweight (175 to 200 lbs.), Middleweight (150 to 175 lbs.), and Lightweight (under 150 lbs.)

Equipment: Fighters wear four-ounce MMA gloves along with traditional hockey jerseys and equipment.

The lineups for both BKFC Ice Wars events are expected to be confirmed soon.