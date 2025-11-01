Subscribe
BKFC Michigan live results: Esteban Rodriguez faces Zac Cavender

BKFC Michigan features Esteban Rodriguez vs Zac Cavender in a bare-knuckle clash, live from Soaring Eagle in Mt. Pleasant, MI

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Zac Cavender and Esteban Rodriguez face off at the BKFC Michigan weigh-in
Zac Cavender and Esteban Rodriguez face off during the weigh-in, on October 31, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Soaring Eagle in Mt Pleasant, Michigan | BKFC
BKFC Fight Night features Esteban Rodriguez vs Zac Cavender, live from Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, on November 1. The two fighters square off in a five-round, bare-knuckle clash at cruiserweight.

Rodriguez (4-1) of Grand Rapids, MI, aims for his third straight victory following a first-round KO over Julio Perez Rodriguez at BKFC 78 in July. Unbeaten Cavender (2-0) of Tooele, Utah, is coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Erick Lozano at BKFC 74 in May.

The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Nathan Rivera (4-0) of Marietta, GA, and Tommy Strydom (4-1) of South Africa. Also on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between Joseph Creer (4-3) of Columbus, GA, and Taylor Bull (4-0) of Canada.

A cruiserweight bout pits Erick Lozano (2-5) of Zeeland, MI, against Tylor Sijohn (0-2) of Worley, MI. Additionally, Michael Hernandez of Clinton Township, MI, and Antonio Castillo Jr. of Canton, Ohio, make their BKFC debut at featherweight.

BKFC Michigan live blog

BKFC Michigan: How to watch and start time

BKFC Michigan airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the Countdown beginning an hour earlier.

BKFC Michigan results

Get BKFC Michigan full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

  • Esteban Rodriguez vs. Zac Cavender
  • Nathan Rivera vs. Tommy Strydom
  • Joseph Creer vs. Taylor Bull
  • Erick Lozano vs. Tylor Sijohn
  • Justin Street vs. AJ Craig
  • Mike Hernandez vs. Antonio Castillo Jr
  • Terryl Johnson vs. David Sanchez

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Eric Westbury vs. Oleg Magkeev
  • Paul Schiller vs. Casey Moses
  • Junior Hicks vs. Aubrey Mendonca
  • Paris Boyd vs. Ruben Arroyo
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

