BKFC Michigan live results: Esteban Rodriguez faces Zac Cavender

BKFC Fight Night features Esteban Rodriguez vs Zac Cavender, live from Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, on November 1. The two fighters square off in a five-round, bare-knuckle clash at cruiserweight.

Rodriguez (4-1) of Grand Rapids, MI, aims for his third straight victory following a first-round KO over Julio Perez Rodriguez at BKFC 78 in July. Unbeaten Cavender (2-0) of Tooele, Utah, is coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Erick Lozano at BKFC 74 in May.

The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Nathan Rivera (4-0) of Marietta, GA, and Tommy Strydom (4-1) of South Africa. Also on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between Joseph Creer (4-3) of Columbus, GA, and Taylor Bull (4-0) of Canada.

A cruiserweight bout pits Erick Lozano (2-5) of Zeeland, MI, against Tylor Sijohn (0-2) of Worley, MI. Additionally, Michael Hernandez of Clinton Township, MI, and Antonio Castillo Jr. of Canton, Ohio, make their BKFC debut at featherweight.

BKFC Michigan live blog November 1, 2025 12:01 AM EDT BKFC Michigan: How to watch and start time BKFC Michigan airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the Countdown beginning an hour earlier.

BKFC Michigan results

Get BKFC Michigan full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Esteban Rodriguez vs. Zac Cavender

Nathan Rivera vs. Tommy Strydom

Joseph Creer vs. Taylor Bull

Erick Lozano vs. Tylor Sijohn

Justin Street vs. AJ Craig

Mike Hernandez vs. Antonio Castillo Jr

Terryl Johnson vs. David Sanchez

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)