BKFC Michigan live results: Esteban Rodriguez faces Zac Cavender

BKFC Fight Night features Esteban Rodriguez vs Zac Cavender, live from Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, on November 1. The two fighters square off in a five-round, bare-knuckle clash at cruiserweight.
Rodriguez (4-1) of Grand Rapids, MI, aims for his third straight victory following a first-round KO over Julio Perez Rodriguez at BKFC 78 in July. Unbeaten Cavender (2-0) of Tooele, Utah, is coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Erick Lozano at BKFC 74 in May.
The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Nathan Rivera (4-0) of Marietta, GA, and Tommy Strydom (4-1) of South Africa. Also on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between Joseph Creer (4-3) of Columbus, GA, and Taylor Bull (4-0) of Canada.
A cruiserweight bout pits Erick Lozano (2-5) of Zeeland, MI, against Tylor Sijohn (0-2) of Worley, MI. Additionally, Michael Hernandez of Clinton Township, MI, and Antonio Castillo Jr. of Canton, Ohio, make their BKFC debut at featherweight.
BKFC Michigan live blog
BKFC Michigan: How to watch and start time
BKFC Michigan airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the Countdown beginning an hour earlier.
BKFC Michigan results
Get BKFC Michigan full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- Esteban Rodriguez vs. Zac Cavender
- Nathan Rivera vs. Tommy Strydom
- Joseph Creer vs. Taylor Bull
- Erick Lozano vs. Tylor Sijohn
- Justin Street vs. AJ Craig
- Mike Hernandez vs. Antonio Castillo Jr
- Terryl Johnson vs. David Sanchez
Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Eric Westbury vs. Oleg Magkeev
- Paul Schiller vs. Casey Moses
- Junior Hicks vs. Aubrey Mendonca
- Paris Boyd vs. Ruben Arroyo