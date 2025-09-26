Subscribe
BKFC 81 weigh-in photos: DeGale vs Floyd official in Manchester

BKFC 81 features British former two-time boxing world champion James DeGale facing Australian boxing champion Matt Floyd

By Parviz Iskenderov
James Degale during the BKFC 81 weigh-in in Manchester
James Degale during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of his bout against Matt Floyd in Manchester, England | BKFC

James Degale and Matt Floyd successfully weighed in for their main event bout at BKFC 81 at the AO Arena in Manchester on September 27. Both fighters made the required 185-pound limit for their bare-knuckle debut.

British former two-time IBF super middleweight champion James DeGale came in at 177.4 lbs. Australian boxing champion Matt Floyd showed 178.4 lbs.

Aaron Chalmers (1-0) and Jack Fincham tipped the scales at 176.8 lbs and 177.4 lbs, respectively, for their co-main event bout. Chalmers aims for his second win in BKFC, while Fincham makes his promotional debut.

Jonny Graham (2-1) weighed in at 153.8 lbs for his second attempt at the British 155-pound title, after dropping a decision to Connor Tierney last August. His opponent, Navid Mansouri (1-0), came in at 154.8 lbs. The fighters clash in the featured fight.

Check out the current BKFC 81 Manchester lineup and weights below.

Matt Floyd
Matt Floyd during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of his bout against James Degale in Manchester, England | BKFC
Matt Floyd and James Degale
Matt Floyd and James Degale during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC
Jack Fincham and Aaron Chalmers
Jack Fincham and Aaron Chalmers during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC
Navid Mansouri and Jonny Graham
Navid Mansouri and Jonny Graham during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC
Lewis Garside and Jonno Chipchase
Lewis Garside and Jonno Chipchase during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC
Dawid Chylinski and Dec Spelman
Dawid Chylinski and Dec Spelman during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC
Jon Telfer and Bartlomiej Krol
Jon Telfer and Bartlomiej Krol during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC
Travis Dickinson and David Oscar
Travis Dickinson and David Oscar during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC
Sean Weir and Joe Lister
Sean Weir and Joe Lister during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC
Mikey Henderson and Benjamin Lowe
Mikey Henderson and Benjamin Lowe during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC
Danny Moir and Gaz Corran
Danny Moir and Gaz Corran during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC
Patryk Pientnik and Kieron Sewell
Patryk Pientnik and Kieron Sewell during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC
Matty Hill and Andy Thornton
Matty Hill and Andy Thornton during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC

The current BKFC 81 Manchester lineup and weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • James DeGale (177.4 lbs) vs. Matt Floyd (178.4 lbs)
  • Aaron Chalmers (176.8 lbs) vs. Jack Fincham (177.4 lbs)
  • Jonny Graham (153.8 lbs) vs. Navid Mansouri (154.8 lbs)
  • Jonno Chipchase (146.0 lbs) vs. Lewis Garside (144.8 lbs)
  • Dec Spelman (197.0 lbs) vs. Dawid Chylinski (196.0 lbs)
  • Bartlomiej Krol (155.0 lbs) vs. Jon Telfer (155.6 lbs)
  • David Oscar (205.4 lbs) vs. Travis Dickinson (202.4 lbs)
  • Joe Lister (185.0 lbs) vs. Sean Weir (183.6 lbs)
  • Benjamin Lowe (174.6 lbs) vs. Mikey Henderson (173.6 lbs)

Prelims

  • Gaz Corran (174.6 lbs) vs. Danny Moir (175.4 lbs)
  • Kieron Sewell (135.0 lbs) vs. Patryk Pientnik (134.2 lbs)
  • Andy Thornton (210.8 lbs) vs. Matty Hill (209.0 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

