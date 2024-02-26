Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke start time, how to watch, undercard

Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke battle it out in the main event live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 2. The contest features local former undisputed featherweight champion defending her unified 126-pound belts against the IBF mandatory challenger of Germany. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Puerto Rican 35-year-old seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) brings to the ring her unified WBA, WBO and IBF featherweight titles. Berlin’s 30-year-old southpaw Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) makes her second attempt to become champion.

In the co-main event, YouTube turned pro boxer Jake Paul goes up against the “Golden Gloves” champion Ryan Bourland. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight.

Cleveland’s 27-year-old Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) targets his third straight victory following a pair of successful outings in 2023. 35-year-old Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) of Martinez, California goes through the ropes for the first time since September 2022 and eyes his fourth win in a row.

When does Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke start in the U.S.?

In the U.S., Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 2 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

When does Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke start in the UK?

In the UK, Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 3 at 12 am GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 am GMT.

When does Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke start in Australia?

In Australia, Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 3 at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

Who is fighting on Serrano vs Meinke undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Serrano vs Meinke undercard, The Bronx native Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) defends his WBO light flyweight title against fellow Puerto Rican Rene Santiago (12-3, 9 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, Puerto Rico’s Christopher Diaz (27-4, 17 KOs) faces Headley Scott (18-1, 12 KOs) of Brooklyn in the 10-rounder at super featherweight. As well, local Pedro Marquez Medina (15-1, 10 KOs) meets Colombia’s Brandon Valdes (15-4, 7 KOs) in the eight-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Elijah Flores (7-0, 2 KOs) of The Bronx, New York takes on Alejandro Munera (8-8-4, 7 KOs) of Colombia in the six-rounder at welterweight.

Further in action, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (2-0, 1 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Gloria Munguilla (5-0) of Los Angeles clash in the four-rounder at super flyweight. Rounding out the card, Javon Walton (1-0, 1 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia and Joshua Torres (0-1-1) of Simi Valley, California go head to head in the four-rounder at featherweight.

Full fight card

The current Serrano vs Meinke fight card looks as the following: