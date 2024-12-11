Alonzo Menifield vs Oumar Sy among bouts confirmed for UFC London

The bout between Alonzo Menifield and Oumar Sy has been confirmed, along with other matchups, for UFC Fight Night on March 22. The event takes place at The O2 in London, England.

LA native Menifield (15-5-1) looks to rebound from a pair of losses by knockout against Azamat Murzakanov in August and Carlos Ulberg in May. The 37-year-old’s previous victory came last December, when he scored a unanimous decision against Dustin Jacoby.

Unbeaten Sy (11-0) is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Da Woon Jung in September. In May, the 29-year-old Frenchman submitted George Tokkos in the first round.

Also confirmed for the event is a women’s flyweight bout between Molly McCann and Istela Nunes. 34-year-old McCann (14-7) of England dropped a UD against Bruna Brasil in July. 32-year-old Nunes (6-5) of Brazil lost her fourth fight in a row via first-round TKO due to injury against Victoria Dudakova in July 2023.

Additionally, the previously reported women’s strawweight matchup between Shauna Bannon (6-1) of Ireland and Puja Tomar (9-4) of India, and a middleweight clash between Christian Leroy Duncan (10-2) of England and Andrey Pulyaev (9-2), have also been made official on Wednesday via a post on X.

The four-fight addition follows a recently confirmed return of former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz against Carlos Ulberg, and a heavyweight battle between Marcin Tybura and Mick Parkin.

The rumored UFC London main event featuring Jamaican-born English former welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-4, 1 NC) has yet to be confirmed.

The current UFC London 2025 lineup is as follows: