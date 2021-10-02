Search
Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa: How to watch Celebrity Boxing live stream from Miami

Newswire
Lamar Odom is back in the ring following his stoppage win against Aaron Carter, as he takes on Ojani Noa headlining the second edition Celebrity Boxing. The event airs live from James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL on Saturday, October 2.

Lamar Odom is a two-time NBA champion. He was married to Khloe Kardashian. Ojani Noa is an actor and producer. He is an ex-husband of J Lo.

Also on the card Paulie Malignaggi takes on Corey B, Javante Carter faces off Wideneck, and Paul Apostolides meets Michael Gonzalez. In addition, Natalie DiDonato goes up against Maria Escobar.

How to watch Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa live stream

Boxing fans can watch Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa live stream on FITE TV. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, and 1 am BST in the UK.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, October 3 at 10 am AEST.

Celebrity Boxing: Odom vs Noa fight card

  • Lamar Odom vs. Ojani Noa
  • Paulie Malignaggi vs. Corey B
  • Javante Carter vs. Wideneck
  • Paul Apostolides vs. Michael Gonzalez
  • Natalie DiDonato vs. Maria Escobar
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

