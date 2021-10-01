UFC Vegas 38 time, how to watch, live stream, Santos vs Walker

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 2, which makes it Sunday October 3 in the UK and Australia.
In the main event Thiago Santos squares off against Johnny Walker at light heavyweight. Former 205-pound title challenger Santos (21-9) is set to rebound from three defeats suffered in his previous bouts. Walker (18-5) steps inside the Octagon for the first time in a year, after he knocked out Ryan Spann in Round 1 last September.
In the co-main event Kevin Holland faces off Kyle Daukaus. Both fighters are looking to step back on the winning path, as Holland (21-7) is coming off a pair of defeats, while Daukaus (10-2) was defeated in previous bout.
The top of preliminary card features Joe Solecki taking on Jared Gordon at lightweight. Solecki (11-2) won six bouts in a row, while Gordon (17-4) earned two straight victories.
The full UFC Vegas 38 fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs Walker
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs Walker live stream on ESPN+ on Saturday, October 2. The main card start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 38 UK time, Santos vs Walker
Fans in the UK can watch UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs Walker live stream on BT Sport. The main card starts at 12 am BST on Sunday, October 3. MMA action begins on the preliminary card at 9 pm BST on Saturday, October 2.
UFC Vegas 38 Australia time, Santos vs Walker
In Australia UFC Vegas 38: Smith vs Spain live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 3. The main card start time is 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.
UFC Vegas 38 fight card
Main Card
- Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker
- Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus
- Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price
- Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko
- Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden
Preliminary card
- Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon
- Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill
- Bethe Correia vs. Karol Rosa
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Devonte Smith
- Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrello
- Shanna Young vs. Stephanie Egger
- Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo