UFC Vegas 38 time, how to watch, live stream, Santos vs Walker

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 2, which makes it Sunday October 3 in the UK and Australia.

In the main event Thiago Santos squares off against Johnny Walker at light heavyweight. Former 205-pound title challenger Santos (21-9) is set to rebound from three defeats suffered in his previous bouts. Walker (18-5) steps inside the Octagon for the first time in a year, after he knocked out Ryan Spann in Round 1 last September.

In the co-main event Kevin Holland faces off Kyle Daukaus. Both fighters are looking to step back on the winning path, as Holland (21-7) is coming off a pair of defeats, while Daukaus (10-2) was defeated in previous bout.

The top of preliminary card features Joe Solecki taking on Jared Gordon at lightweight. Solecki (11-2) won six bouts in a row, while Gordon (17-4) earned two straight victories.

The full UFC Vegas 38 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs Walker

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs Walker live stream on ESPN+ on Saturday, October 2. The main card start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 38 UK time, Santos vs Walker

Fans in the UK can watch UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs Walker live stream on BT Sport. The main card starts at 12 am BST on Sunday, October 3. MMA action begins on the preliminary card at 9 pm BST on Saturday, October 2.

UFC Vegas 38 Australia time, Santos vs Walker

In Australia UFC Vegas 38: Smith vs Spain live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 3. The main card start time is 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 38 fight card

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus

Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price

Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson

Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden

Preliminary card

Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill

Bethe Correia vs. Karol Rosa

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Devonte Smith

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrello

Shanna Young vs. Stephanie Egger

Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo