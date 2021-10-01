Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 38 time, how to watch, live stream, Santos vs Walker

Newswire
UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs Walker
UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs Walker

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 2, which makes it Sunday October 3 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

In the main event Thiago Santos squares off against Johnny Walker at light heavyweight. Former 205-pound title challenger Santos (21-9) is set to rebound from three defeats suffered in his previous bouts. Walker (18-5) steps inside the Octagon for the first time in a year, after he knocked out Ryan Spann in Round 1 last September.

In the co-main event Kevin Holland faces off Kyle Daukaus. Both fighters are looking to step back on the winning path, as Holland (21-7) is coming off a pair of defeats, while Daukaus (10-2) was defeated in previous bout.

The top of preliminary card features Joe Solecki taking on Jared Gordon at lightweight. Solecki (11-2) won six bouts in a row, while Gordon (17-4) earned two straight victories.

The full UFC Vegas 38 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs Walker

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs Walker live stream on ESPN+ on Saturday, October 2. The main card start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 38 UK time, Santos vs Walker

Fans in the UK can watch UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs Walker live stream on BT Sport. The main card starts at 12 am BST on Sunday, October 3. MMA action begins on the preliminary card at 9 pm BST on Saturday, October 2.

UFC Vegas 38 Australia time, Santos vs Walker

In Australia UFC Vegas 38: Smith vs Spain live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 3. The main card start time is 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 38 fight card

Main Card

  • Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker
  • Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus
  • Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price
  • Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko
  • Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden

Preliminary card

  • Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon
  • Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill
  • Bethe Correia vs. Karol Rosa
  • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Devonte Smith
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrello
  • Shanna Young vs. Stephanie Egger
  • Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097