Sharp vs Kabore tops live from London, Kulakhmet vs Abreu co-main

Archie Sharp and Alexis Boureima Kabore battle it out for WBO Global super featherweight title at York Hall in London on Friday, October 29. The pair squares off in the headliner of MTK Fight Night card live stream on ESPN+.

Advertisements

Sharp (20-0, 9 KOs) is back following his victory over Diego Andrade Chavez in July. The No. 2 ranked contender by WBO looks to move one step closer to a world title shot.

Standing in his way is Kabore (28-4, 7 KOs), who has previously gone the distance with former world champion Rey Vargas. Earlier in his career he held the WBC International super bantamweight title.

Also on the card Tursynbay Kulakhmet (4-0, 3 KOs) defends his WBC International super welterweight title against Juan Carlos Abreu (23-6-1, 21 KOs).

Kulakhmet has risen through the ranks at a rapid speed since making his debut last year. He now jumps up in competition once again to meet Abreu, who has faced Jaron Ennis and Egidijus Kavaliauskas in his career.

Among other bouts, unbeaten star Shabaz Masoud (8-0, 2 KOs) goes up against former British and Commonwealth title challenger James Beech Jnr (13-2, 2 KOs). As well, Dublin Pierce O’Leary (7-0, 3 KOs) makes his return, and Jordan Reynolds (2-0) meets fellow-undefeated Brit Randal Barlow (2-0).

In addition, former Southern Area champion Sam Gilley (11-1, 5 KOs) squares off against Daniel Lartey (14-4-1, 12 KOs), and Will Hamilton (2-0, 1 KO) takes on Ivo Zednicek at cruiserweight. Plus, plus three debutants enter the professional ranks, with Shiloh Defreitas, Joe Giles and Lerone Harrison.

The finalized MTK Fight Night: Sharp vs Kabore card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The current lineup can be found below.

MTK Fight Night: Sharp vs Kabore

Archie Sharp vs. Alexis Boureima Kabore – WBA Global super featherweight title

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Juan Carlos Abreu – WBC International super welterweight title

William Hamilton vs. Ivo Zednicek

Shabaz Masoud vs. James Beech Jnr

Jordan Reynolds vs. Randal Barlow

Sam Gilley vs. Daniel Lartey

Shiloh Defreitas vs. TBA

Joe Giles vs. TBA

Lerone Harrison vs. TBA

Pierce O’Leary vs. TBA