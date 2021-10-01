Miguel Vazquez vs Oliver Flores live stream on ESPN+ from Mexico

Former lightweight world champion Miguel Vazquez continues his march back to contender status this Saturday, October 2, as he faces former world title challenger Oliver Flores. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds lightweight bout live stream on ESPN+ from Verite Social Venue in Monterrey, Mexico.

Vazquez (43-10, 17 KOs) held the IBF lightweight world title for more than four years, from August 2010 to September 2014, and made six successful title defenses. He is 9-6 in his last 15 bouts, a run of fighting top competition that’s included a ninth-round stoppage defeat to current undisputed junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor and last October’s highly controversial split decision loss to Lewis Ritson. He rebounded from the Ritson disappointment with April’s seventh-round TKO over Isai Hernandez.

Flores (30-3-2, 19 KOs), from Leon, Nicaragua, challenged Takashi Uchiyama in 2015 for the WBA super featherweight world title, falling via third-round TKO. He is 3-1 since that setback and has not fought since a second-round TKO win over Rolando Giono in September 2019.

Boxing fans can watch Vazquez vs Flores live stream on ESPN+. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Vazquez vs Flores undercard

The heavyweight co-feature will see American southpaw hopeful Brandon Moore (9-0, 5 KOs) fight hometown favorite Jesus Angel Nerio (15-9-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Among the bouts featured on Vazquez vs Flores undercard, Mexican junior welterweight puncher Jimerr Espinosa (10-0, 9 KOs) looks to extend his knockout streak to four against Jorge Luis Melendez (14-7-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

As well, rising Cuban contender Neslan Machado (17-0, 8 KOs) will face the upset-minded Alan Salazar (11-8-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at a contract weight of 124 pounds. The 25-year-old Machado previously won the WBA International and WBC Latino belts at 122 pounds. Salazar has lost only once by stoppage.

In addition, in an eight-round junior welterweight contest, Christian Uruzquieta (19-4-2, 7 KOs), unbeaten in his last three fights, will take on 30-fight veteran Juan Ocura (13-15-2, 6 KOs). Featherweight Jonathan Lopez (4-0, 2 KOs), an 18-year-old phenom from Puerto Rico, will step up in an eight-rounder against Jorge Amaya Diaz (6-1, 3 KOs), who has never been knocked out as a pro.

Kicking off the action, Dominican junior welterweight standout Hendri Cedeno Martinez (3-0, 3 KOs) will look to notch the third first-round knockout of his young career in a four-rounder against Mexico City native Oscar Moreno (2-2), winner of two straight fights.

Vazquez vs Flores fight card

Miguel Vazquez vs. Oliver Flores, 10 rounds lightweight

Brandon Moore vs. Jesus Angel Nerio, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Jimerr Espinosa vs. Jorge Luis Melendez, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Neslan Machado vs. Alan Salazar, 8 rounds, 124-pound catchweight

Christian Uruzquieta vs. Juan Ocura, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Jonathan Lopez vs. Jorge Amaya Diaz, 8 rounds, featherweight

Hendri Cedeno Martinez vs. Oscar Moreno, 4 rounds, junior welterweight