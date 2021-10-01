Herring vs Stevenson undercard: Xander Zayas faces Dan Karpency

Jamel Herring defends his WBO junior lightweight title against Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday October 23, which makes it Sunday October 24 in Australia. Today Top Rank Boxing announced the co-feature bout pitting Xander Zayas and Dan Karpency, as well as a series of undercard matchups.

“I am grateful to Top Rank and ESPN for this opportunity,” said Zayas. “Fighting underneath a main event like Herring-Stevenson, in front of the great Atlanta fans, is an honor. It will also be my first time fighting on ESPN as a co-feature, and I will not disappoint. My goal is to win Prospect of the Year, and I’m coming to Atlanta to put on a spectacular show. Don’t miss it.”

Boxing fans can watch Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream on ESPN+. The start time is 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT. The undercard begins at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

In the UK Herring vs Stevenson is available on Sky Sports, starting at 3:30 am BST. In Australia the event is available on Kayo at 12:30 pm AEST.

Xander Zayas vs Dan Karpency

Xander Zayas (10-0, 7 KOs) has been earmarked for stardom since signing with Top Rank as a 16-year-old in early 2019. He turned pro at 17 in October 2019 and notched four first-round stoppages in his first six outings. Zayas has been clocking overtime in 2021, as this will be his fifth appearance of the year. He shut out James Martin over six rounds in February, blew out Demarcus Layton in 56 seconds in April, grinded down Larry Fryers in three rounds in June, and dominated Jose Luis Sanchez over six rounds last month in Tucson, Arizona.

Dan Karpency (9-3-1, 4 KOs) has never been knocked out in an eight-year pro career. Zayas has only been the six-round distance twice as a pro, while Karpency has gone eight or more rounds on four occasions.

Among other bouts featured on the card Nico Ali Walsh (1-0, 1 KO), grandson of Muhammad Ali, faces off James Westley II (1-0) in a four-rounder at middleweight. As well, Evan Holyfield (7-0, 5 KOs), son of heavyweight legend Evander Holyfield, takes on Charles Stanford (6-3, 3 KOs) in a six-round junior middleweight.

In addition, Roddricus Livsey (8-0-1, 5 KOs) battles Eric Palmer (12-14-5, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight, Haven Brady Jr (3-0, 3 KOs) meets fellow unbeaten Roberto Negrete (3-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at featherweight, and Antoine Cobb makes his pro boxing debut in four-round junior welterweight bout. Also in action Harley Mederos (1-0, 1 KO) and Troy Isley (2-0, 1 KO).

The finalized Herring vs Stevenson fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The current lineup can be found below.

Herring vs Stevenson fight card

Main Card

Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – Herring’s WBO junior lightweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. James Westley, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Evan Holyfield vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Roddricus Livsey vs. Eric Palmer, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Roberto Negrete, 4 rounds, featherweight

Antoine Cobb vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Harley Mederos vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight