CM Punk details ring return plus more on AEW Unrestricted (audio)

In a recent AEW Unrestricted Podcast CM Punk details his AEW debut and return to wrestling after a seven-year absence in what was designed to be the worst-kept secret in the biz.

Advertisements

“I feel like we got the best of both worlds,” CM Punk said on his not-so-secret AEW debut. “I feel like it was maybe leaked or somebody found out, but there was still a giant question mark or a cloud of mystery over it.”

He speaks to the “pop” at the United Center the night of his debut, his AEW entrance music (Living Colour’s “Cult Of Personality”), the meeting with Tony Khan that sealed the deal, and the role that AEW’s Brodie Lee tribute show played in his decision to join.

He also reflects on his first match back (against Darby Allin), why he enjoys commentary so much, who he hopes to tag with at AEW, what he loves about working with Powerhouse Hobbs, and how his MMA training helped his in-ring performance.

Plus, you’ll hear stories about his wrestling influences, his love of comics, his favorite horror movies, and his most memorable big-screen acting moment.

CM Punk made two appearances inside the Octagon. In his debut in September 2016 at UFC 225 he was submitted by Mickey Gall in the first round. In most recent outing in June 2018 he faced Mike Jackson in a bout, that originally ended in unanimous decision in favor of the latter, who later tested positive for marijuana and the result was overturned to No Contest.

Talking his MMA training that helped his in-ring performance, CM Punk said:

“If you can breathe while a 300-pound man is on top of you trying to choke you, you can breathe running the ropes.”

The full podcast is available below.

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with CM Punk