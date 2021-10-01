Search
Boxstar Celebrity Boxing: How to watch, live stream, lineup, tickets

Boxstar Celebrity Boxing
Boxstar Celebrity Boxing

A New Kind of Ratings War

Boxstar Celebrity Boxing presents “A New Kind of Ratings War” live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 2. The event features top UK celebrities squaring off inside the ring. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

In the main event DJ and Celebs go Dating star Tom Zanetti faces off Luke Mabbott. In the co-main event Celebrity Big Brother’s Dan Osborne takes on Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt.

On the undercard post-punk music legend and Celebrity Big Brother winner Marc Berry meets former Man U and Middlesbrough F.C. star Clayton Blackmore, Celebrity SAS and X Factor star Jack Quickenden battles rapper and Love Island contestant Marcel Somerville AKA Rocky B, and Simon Webb of boy band Blue goes up against Alan Thompson. Also in action, Scottish comedian James English, MTV The Challenge winner Rogan O’Connor, Big Brother Anthony Hutton, and Love Island stars’ Dom Lever and Alex Beattie. The full lineup can be found below.

The event also features the legendary Michael Buffer as the Master of Ceremonies, the amazing Chris Kamara hosting and former BBC Radio One DJ Charlie Sloth dropping bangers on the deck.

How to watch Boxstar Celebrity Boxing

Fans can watch Boxstar Celebrity Boxing live stream on FITE TV. The date is Saturday, October 2. The start time is 6:30 pm BST in the UK, 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT in the US.

In Australia the event airs live at 3:30 am AEST on Sunday, October 3.

Boxstar Celebrity Boxing card

  • Tom Zanetti vs. Luke Mabbott
  • Dan Osborne vs. Jamie Jewitt
  • Mark Berry vs. Clayton Blackmore
  • Rachel Lugo vs. Leanne Brown
  • Jake Quickenden vs. Marcel Somerville
  • Simon Webbe vs. Alan Thompson
  • James English vs. Rogan O’Connor
  • Tim Bradbury vs. Anthony Hutton
  • Dom Lever vs. Alex Beattie
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

