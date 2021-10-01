Bellator 267 weigh-in results, Lima vs MVP 2 official

Bellator 267: Lima vs MVP 2 airs live from The SSE Arena in London, England on Friday, October 1. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.
Former three-time welterweight champion and No.1-ranked contender Douglas Lima (32-9) weighed-in at 169.4 for his main event rematch against Michael “Venom” Page (19-1). The latter, No.2-ranked welterweight contender, showed 170. Lima defeated Page by knockout in the second round in May 2019, when the pair met in the semi-final of welterweight WGP.
No.5-ranked featherweight contender Leah McCourt (5-1) and her opponent Jessica Borga (3-3) both came in at 145.8 for their co-main event bout.
The scheduled lightweight bout between Charlie Leary and Benjamin Brander fell off “due to COVID protocols,” as per announcement sent out by the promotion. As a result, the event start time got shifted by half of an hour.
MMA fans can watch Bellator 267: Lima vs MVP 2 live stream on Showtime, starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.
Get the full Bellator 267 fight card and weigh-in results below.
Bellator 267 fight card
Main Card
- Douglas Lima (169.4) vs. Michael Page (170)
- Leah McCourt (145.8) vs. Jessica Borga (145.8)
- Robert Whiteford (144.8) vs. Andrew Fisher (145.8)
- Luke Trainer (205.2) vs. Yannick Bahati (206)
- Yves Landu (154.4) vs. Tim Wilde (155.6)
Preliminary Card
- Lewis Long (169.8) vs. Michael Dubois (170.2)
- Davy Gallon (155.1) vs. Kane Mousah (155.2)
- Elina Kallionidou (124.4) vs. Petra Castkova (125.6)
- Jack Grant (169.4) vs. Nathan Jones (170.6)
- Fabacary Diatta (145.2) vs. Nathan Rose (145)
- Chiara Penco (114.8) vs. Katharina Dalisda (115.4)
- Khurshed Kakhorov (134.8) vs. Jair Junior (136)