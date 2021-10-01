Bellator 267 weigh-in results, Lima vs MVP 2 official

Bellator 267: Lima vs MVP 2 airs live from The SSE Arena in London, England on Friday, October 1. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Advertisements

Former three-time welterweight champion and No.1-ranked contender Douglas Lima (32-9) weighed-in at 169.4 for his main event rematch against Michael “Venom” Page (19-1). The latter, No.2-ranked welterweight contender, showed 170. Lima defeated Page by knockout in the second round in May 2019, when the pair met in the semi-final of welterweight WGP.

No.5-ranked featherweight contender Leah McCourt (5-1) and her opponent Jessica Borga (3-3) both came in at 145.8 for their co-main event bout.

The scheduled lightweight bout between Charlie Leary and Benjamin Brander fell off “due to COVID protocols,” as per announcement sent out by the promotion. As a result, the event start time got shifted by half of an hour.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 267: Lima vs MVP 2 live stream on Showtime, starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Get the full Bellator 267 fight card and weigh-in results below.

Bellator 267 fight card

Main Card

Douglas Lima (169.4) vs. Michael Page (170)

Leah McCourt (145.8) vs. Jessica Borga (145.8)

Robert Whiteford (144.8) vs. Andrew Fisher (145.8)

Luke Trainer (205.2) vs. Yannick Bahati (206)

Yves Landu (154.4) vs. Tim Wilde (155.6)

Preliminary Card

Lewis Long (169.8) vs. Michael Dubois (170.2)

Davy Gallon (155.1) vs. Kane Mousah (155.2)

Elina Kallionidou (124.4) vs. Petra Castkova (125.6)

Jack Grant (169.4) vs. Nathan Jones (170.6)

Fabacary Diatta (145.2) vs. Nathan Rose (145)

Chiara Penco (114.8) vs. Katharina Dalisda (115.4)

Khurshed Kakhorov (134.8) vs. Jair Junior (136)