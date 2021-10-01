Search
Bellator 267 results from London, Lima vs MVP 2

Bellator 267 London: Michael Page vs Douglas Lima
Michael "Venom" Page vs Douglas Lima faceoff | Bellator MMA

Bellator London

Bellator 267 airs live from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on Friday, October 1. In the main event former three-time welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-9) faces off Michael “Venom” Page (19-1).

The pair meets in the rematch. Lima defeated Page by knockout in the second round of their semi-final bout at Bellator MMA Welterweight World Grand Prix in May 2019.

The co-main event is the women’s featherweight bout between Leah McCourt (5-1) and and Jessica Borga (3-3). The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 267 live stream on Showtime. The start time is 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card free live stream begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Get the full Bellator 267 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Bellator London results

Main Card

  • Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page
  • Leah McCourt vs. Jessica Borga
  • Rob Whiteford vs. Andrew Fisher
  • Luke Trainer vs. Yannick Bahati
  • Yves Landu vs. Tim Wilde

Preliminary card

  • Lewis Long vs. Michael Dubois
  • Kane Mousah vs. Davy Gallon
  • Elina Kallionidou vs. Petra Castkova
  • Jack Grant vs. Nathan Jones
  • Fabacary Diatta vs. Nathan Rose
  • Chiara Penco vs. Katharina Dalisda
  • Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Jair Junior
