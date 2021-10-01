Bellator 267 results from London, Lima vs MVP 2

Bellator 267 airs live from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on Friday, October 1. In the main event former three-time welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-9) faces off Michael “Venom” Page (19-1).

The pair meets in the rematch. Lima defeated Page by knockout in the second round of their semi-final bout at Bellator MMA Welterweight World Grand Prix in May 2019.

The co-main event is the women’s featherweight bout between Leah McCourt (5-1) and and Jessica Borga (3-3). The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 267 live stream on Showtime. The start time is 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card free live stream begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Get the full Bellator 267 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Bellator London results

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page

Leah McCourt vs. Jessica Borga

Rob Whiteford vs. Andrew Fisher

Luke Trainer vs. Yannick Bahati

Yves Landu vs. Tim Wilde

Preliminary card

Lewis Long vs. Michael Dubois

Kane Mousah vs. Davy Gallon

Elina Kallionidou vs. Petra Castkova

Jack Grant vs. Nathan Jones

Fabacary Diatta vs. Nathan Rose

Chiara Penco vs. Katharina Dalisda

Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Jair Junior