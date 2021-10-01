Bellator 267 Lima vs MVP 2 free live stream of prelims

Watch Bellator 267 preliminary card live stream from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on Friday October 1, leading to the main card live on Showtime with the rematch between Douglas Lima and Michael “Venom” Page headlining the show. The start time is 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm BST in the UK, and 3 am AEST in Australia. Video is available up top.

Bellator 267 preliminary card looks as the following:

Lewis Long vs. Michael Dubois

Kane Mousah vs. Davy Gallon

Elina Kallionidou vs. Petra Castkova

Jack Grant vs. Nathan Jones

Fabacary Diatta vs. Nathan Rose

Chiara Penco vs. Katharina Dalisda

Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Jair Junior

