Wiz Khalifa to perform live at PFL Championship 2021

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov
Wiz Khalifa to perform live at PFL Championship 2021

PFL 2021 final takes place at Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood, FL on Wednesday, October 27 featuring six championship bouts with $1 million grand prize. In addition, the event is set to see the next MMA fight of two-weight undisputed boxing world champion Claressa Shields. Today the promotion announced that American rapper Wiz Khalifa joins the show.

Wiz Khalifa is multi-platinum GRAMMY & Golden Globe nominated recording artist and PFL investor. Some of his most popular songs are “See You Again” and “Black and Yellow”, to name a couple.

“Khalifa, who invested in and joined the PFL in an advisory role before the 2021 regular season, has played an integral role in shaping the brand for this generation’s global audience of 550 million fans,” reads the announcement. “PFL has incorporated Khalifa’s music throughout the regular season and playoff events by co-producing original content for fans.”

PFL Championship 2021 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats. The event airs live on ESPN+, starting at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

On the top of PFL Championship 201 fight card Kayla Harrison and Taylor Guardado battle it out for the lightweight gold. Among other bouts, Ray Cooper III and Magomed Magomedkerimov square off in the welterweight final.

Get the full fight card.

