Crawford vs Porter date set for Nov 20 in Las Vegas, tickets

Three-division world champion Terence Crawford makes the fifth defense of his WBO welterweight title against Shawn Porter at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 20, which makes it Sunday November 21 in the UK and Australia. The contest features undefeated titleholder up against two-time former welterweight champion and WBO No. 1-ranked contender, battling it out the headliner of Top Ranked Boxing fight card.

Advertisements

“This is a fight that reminds me of all the great welterweight battles of the 1980s and 90s, two prime fighters unafraid to tackle the biggest challenge available to them,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Terence has wanted a challenge like this for a very long time, and I am confident he will rise to the occasion. Shawn Porter, however, is not an easy night for any fighter.”

Crawford vs Porter tickets and how to watch

Crawford vs Porter tickets to witness all the action at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 20 go on sale on Monday, October 4 at 10 am PT. Tickets can be purchased through AXS.com, starting at $54.

Other boxing fans can watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live stream on ESPN+. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the UK Crawford vs Porter airs live on Sky Sports at 2 am BST. In Australia the fight is on Kayo at 11 am AEST.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter

Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska was in action last November when he stopped Kell Brook in the fourth round to secure the eighth straight win prior to the final bell. Before that he defeated Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Amir Khan and Jose Benavidez Jr, after claiming the belt against Jeff Horn.

Advertisements

“I’ve been calling out the top welterweights since I moved up to 147 in 2018, and I’m excited that Shawn stepped up,” Crawford said. “This fight will bring out the best in me and showcase parts of my game that the world hasn’t seen yet.”

“On November 20, I will silence my doubters and prove that I am the best welterweight in the world.”

Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) of Akron, Ohio last fought in August 2020 when he scored a unanimous decision against Sebastian Formella. Prior to that he suffered the defeat against Errol Spence Jr and lost WBC welterweight title.

“I’ve wanted this fight for a long time and now my patience has paid off,” Porter said. “Throughout my career, I’ve taken on the best and proven myself as a man who gives 100 percent in everything I do.”

“Terence Crawford is a great, versatile fighter who is very athletic just like myself. We are the two best welterweights in the world, and on November 20, we get a chance to prove who is the best. Fight fans can expect a great show that night and, with this victory, I will cement myself as the best welterweight of this era.”

The list of bouts featured on Crawford vs Porter undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.