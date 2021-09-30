PFL Championship with Claressa Shields – press conference highlight (video)

Twelve finalists across six weight classes, and two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-weight undisputed world champion Claressa Shields, previewed their respective MMA bouts at PFL Championship 2021 taking place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, October 27 (get tickets). Check out the highlight moments from pre-fight press conference up top.

MMA fans can watch PFL Championship 2021 live on ESPN+.

On the top of the card Kayla Harrison goes up against Taylor Guardado at women’s lightweight. Among other bouts, Ray Cooper III takes on Magomed Magomedkerimov at welterweight. Boxing great Claressa Shields faces Abigail Montes at lightweight.

The event is also scheduled to feature Wiz Khalifa.

