Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing, set to run for President

Boxing great from the Philippines, Manny Pacquiao hangs up his gloves. The news came one week after “Pacman”, who since 2016 serves as a senator, announced his intentions to run for President of the Philippines at the elections on May 9, 2022.

Advertisements

“I boldly accept the challenge of running as President of the Philippines,” Pacquiao posted on Twitter. “We need progress. We need to win against poverty. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership.”

This week Pacquiao shared another tweet with a video published on his official page on Facebook, where he goes through his career, thanks everyone and says goodbye to The Sweet Science.

“To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you,” reads the caption” Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing.”

In May Pacquiao announced his return and was looking to square off against Errol Spence Jr. However, in what turned to be his final appearance inside the squared circle, “Pacman” faced reigning WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas. The latter replaced “The Truth”, who suffered eye injury and was forced to withdraw. Ugas out-boxed and out-fought Pacquiao to secure a unanimous decision after twelve rounds.

On the fight week of his fight against Ugas, Pacquiao said it could be his final appearance inside the ring or “there could be more”.

Earlier in his career Manny Pacquiao defeated Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Shane Mosley, among others. He also fought, yet dropped a unanimous decision, against fellow-boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Pacquiao’s first pro boxing fight goes back to January 22, 1995 when he earned a unanimous decision against Edmund Enting Ignacio. On December 4, 1998 he lifted his first world title by knockout in the eighth round against Chatchai Sasakul.

Overall, over the course of his career Manny Pacquiao earned 12 major world titles in 8 different weight divisions. To date he is he only boxer to hold world titles in four decades, and the oldest fighter to win welterweight championship. “Pacman” retires with the record of 67 wins, 8 defeats, 2 draws and 39 knockouts.