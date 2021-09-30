GLORY Collision 3 fight card finalized, Verhoeven vs Overeem

Rico Verhoeven puts his heavyweight title on the line when he faces K-1 and MMA great Alistair Overeem in the headliner of Collision 3 aka Glory 79. Kickboxing event airs live from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday October 23, which makes it Sunday October 24 in Australia.

Advertisements

Following the already announced heavyweight rematch between Jamal Ben Saddik and Benjamin Adegbuyi, the rest of Collision 3 fight card has been finalized. Among the bouts, Mohamed Mezouari aka “Hamicha” take on Eyevan Danenberg at welterweight, and Antonio Plazibat faces off James McSweeney at heavyweight. In addition, Donegi Abena goes up against Sergej Maslobojev, and John King meets Michael Duut at light heavyweight.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY: Collision 3 live on pay-per-view on gloryfights.com. The start time is 3 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, 8 pm BST in the UK, and 5 am AEST in Australia.

The preliminary portion of the card billed as Super Fight Series is expected to be set shortly. The announced to date list of bouts can be found below.

GLORY 79 fight card

Main Card (Collision 3)

Rico Verhoeven vs. Alistair Overeem – Verhoeven’s GLORY heavyweight title

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi

Donegi Abena vs. Sergej Maslobojev

Michael Duut vs. John King

Antonio Plazibat vs. James McSweeney

Mohamed Mezouari aka “Hamicha” vs. Eyevan Danenberg

Undercard (SuperFight Series)

Alim Nabiev vs. Troy Jones

Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Bruno Gazani

Ertugrul Bayrak vs. Matej Penaz

Aleksei Ulianov vs. Abraham Vidales

Matt Baker vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan