Zepeda vs Vargas set for Oct 30 at Hulu Theater at MSG, tickets

Jose Zepeda and Josue Vargas square off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday October 30, which makes it Sunday, October 31 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten-round junior welterweight contest headlines Top Rank Boxing fight card. In co-feature Carlos Caraballo and Jonas Sultan meet in a ten-rounder at bantamweight.

No.2-ranked in the world by the WBC “Chon” Zepeda wants a third world title shot. Winner of 13 straight bouts “The Prodigy” Vargas, born in Puerto Rico and raised in the Bronx, hopes his hometown main event is the ticket to title contention.

Zepeda vs Vargas tickets and live stream

Zepeda vs Vargas tickets to witness all the action at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, October 30 go on sale on Friday, October 1 at 12 pm. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster and MSG.com, starting at $30 (not including fees).

Boxing fans can watch Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas live stream on ESPN+ in the US, starting at 10 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Zepeda vs Vargas UK time is scheduled for 3 am BST live on Sky Sports, while in Australia the event start time converts to 12 pm AEST.

“It’s been a long time, and Top Rank and ESPN are thrilled to be back at Madison Square Garden with an intriguing battle between a sensational young southpaw in Vargas and a world-level contender in Zepeda. The winner is squarely in the title picture,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Carlos Caraballo has all the makings of the next Puerto Rican superstar. Not many bantamweights can punch like this kid, but Sultan is far from a pushover.”

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

Jose Zepeda (34-2, 21 KOs) is unbeaten in five bouts since a tight majority decision loss to then-WBC world champion Jose Ramirez in February 2019. The slick-boxing Zepeda participated in the 2020 Fight of the Year, knocking out Ivan Baranchyk in the fifth round of a bout that featured eight total knockdowns. He returned in May on the Josh Taylor-Ramirez undercard and outboxed “Hammerin” Hank Lundy over 10 rounds. He hopes a win over Vargas leads to a Ramirez rematch or perhaps a crack at undisputed king Taylor.

Josue Vargas (19-1, 9 KOs) earned his nickname as a wunderkind in the Bronx, where he compiled a 72-8 amateur record and won six New York City Metro championships. Apart from a controversial disqualification loss early in his pro career, Vargas has been near-perfect. He fought twice in 2020 inside the MGM Grand Bubble, notching wide points wins over Salvador Briceno and Kendo Castaneda. He last fought April 24 in Kissimmee, Florida, and turned back the awkward challenge of Willie Shaw over 10 rounds.

“I am pushing hard to earn another world title opportunity, but I understand the task at hand against a young, talented fighter like Josue Vargas,” Zepeda said. “There is mutual respect, but when we enter the Madison Square Garden ring, that all goes out the window.”

Josue Vargas said, “I’m ready for this opportunity. Being the main event in my hometown, Madison Square Garden, is a dream true. The Bronx and Puerto Rico will be in the building to show their support. This is Puerto Rico versus Mexico, so you know it’s going to be a heck of a fight. Once I got the call, I started pushing even harder. I‘ve been through a lot in my professional career, so why not step up to the plate? I have the skills to beat Zepeda, and I’m going to do just that. Zepeda has a lot of experience against the top names in the junior welterweight division. We both have the talent and the skills to put on a show.”

Carlos Caraballo vs Jonas Sultan

Carlos Caraballo (14-0, 14 KOs), from Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, is a five-year pro who broke out in March with his fourth-round demolition over Leonardo Baez. He hopes to enter the world title picture with an impressive showing over Sultan (17-5, 11 KOs), a former world title challenger from the Philippines who has never been stopped as a professional.

In May 2018, Jonas Sultan dropped a decision to Jerwin Ancajas for the IBF junior bantamweight world title. He has won three out of his past four fights and last fought in August, knocking out Sharone Carter in seven rounds.

Caraballo said, “I am thankful for the opportunity that my promoter, Miguel Cotto Promotions, is giving me together with Top Rank to fight at Madison Square Garden. I will take this opportunity to look great and continue to make noise at 118 pounds as I aspire to win a world title. Sultan is a strong, experienced opponent. I know he has fought the big names, but I am working hard with my team to show I am a force to be reckoned with. This victory is for my people from Guayanilla, and all Puerto Ricans in New York.”

Zepeda vs Vargas undercard

Zepeda vs Vargas undercard action, also streaming and live and exclusively on ESPN+, includes former world champion Jonathan Guzman returning in an eight-round junior featherweight fight, Long Island-born welterweight Jahi Tucker (4-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder, and Kasir Goldston (3-0, 1 KO) competing in a six-round junior welterweight contest.

In addition, New York City prospect Mathew Gonzalez (12-0, 8 KOs) makes his MSG debut in a six-rounder at junior welterweight, former New York City amateur standout Ray Cuadrado (1-0, 1 KO) is in action in a four-rounder at junior lightweight, and Irish sensation Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan (7-0, 5 KOs) makes his American debut in a six-round welterweight assignment.

The finalized Zepeda vs Vargas fight card is expected to be announced in due course.

Zepeda vs Vargas fight card

Main Card

Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Carlos Caraballo vs. Jonas Sultan, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard

Jonathan Guzman vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Kasir Goldston vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Mathew Gonzalez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Raymond Cuadrado vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight