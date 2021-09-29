Search
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5 Week, 5 results

Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White's Contender Series
Dana White's Contender Series | Twitter/UFC

Dana White's Contender Series 41

Dana White’s Contender Series 41 featured four bouts live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 28, which made it Wednesday, September 29 in the UK and Australia. The event saw MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of the card Igor Poterya (19-2) stopped previously unbeaten Lukasz Sudolski (8-1) in the first round of their light heavyweight bout. Among other bouts, Caio Borralho (9-1) secured a unanimous decision against Aaron Jeffery (10-3) after three rounds at middleweight, and Daniel Zellhuber (12-0) remained unbeaten and handed Lucas Almeida (12-1) his first career defeat by unanimous decision at lightweight. In addition, Rizvan Kuniev (10-2-1) stopped fellow-heavyweight Edivan Santos (12-3) in Round 3.

The bout between Manuel Gaxhja and Chris Duncan was cancelled on fight day. Gakhja, who missed lightweight limit showing 160.5, pulled out in the morning due to illness.

Igor Poterya and Daniel Zellhuber were the fighters awarded with the UFC contracts.

Dana White’s Contender Series airs live on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

Dana White’s Contender Series 41 results

  • Igor Poterya def. Lukasz Sudolski by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:41)
  • Caio Borralho def. Aaron Jeffery by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)
  • Daniel Zellhuber def. Lucas Almeida by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Rizvan Kuniev def. Edivan Santos by TKO (punches, R3 at 1:00)
  • Manuel Gaxhja vs. Chris Duncan – cancelled
