PFL championship card set with Claressa Shields next MMA fight, tickets

Parviz Iskenderov
Claressa Shields in PFL MMA
Claressa Shields victorious in MMA debut | PFL

PFL 10, Season 2021 - World Championship

The date is set for Professional Fighters League Season 2021 final for Wednesday, October 27. The event airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood, FL featuring six world championship bouts with $1 million grand prize, as well as the next fight MMA fight of boxing great Claressa Shields.

Headlining the show, Kayla Harrison (11-0) squares off against Taylor Guardado (3-1) in the finale at women’s lightweight. Also on the card, Ray Cooper III (23-7) takes on Magomed Magomedkerimov (28-5) for the welterweight crown. The contest follows the next MMA fight of two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields (1-0), who faces Abigail Montes (2-0) in a 155-pound battle.

PFL championship 2021 tickets and live stream

PFL championship 2021 tickets to witness all MMA action, including Claressa Shields’ next fight, on Wednesday, October 27 at Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood, FL are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Fans can watch PFL championship 2021 live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

Among other championship bouts, Movlid Khaybulaev (18-0-1) meets Chris Wade (20-6) at featherweight, Bruno Henrique Cappelozza (13-5) battles Ante Delija (19-4) at heavyweight, and Antonio Carlos Junior (12-5) goes up against Marthin Hamlet (8-2) at light heavyweight. In addition, Loik Radzhabov (15-3-1) and Raush Manfio (14-3) square off at lightweight.

Check out the current PFL championship 2021 fight card below. An additional undercard matchup is to be determined.

PFL championship 2021 fight card

Main Card

  • Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado
  • Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov
  • Claressa Shields vs. Abigail Montes
  • Bruno Cappelozza vs. Ante Delija
  • Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Chris Wade

Preliminary Card

  • Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Marthin Hamlet
  • Loik Radzhabov vs. Raush Manfio
  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Jordan Young
  • Don Madge vs. Nathan Williams
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

