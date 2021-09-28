Full Fight Video: Cut and bloodied Tyson Fury defeats Otto Wallin in 12-rounder

Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faces off former champion Deontay Wilder in the trilogy fight live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 9. The date when the bout airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, October 10.

Ahead of the event Top Rank Boxing released the full fight video featuring “The Gypsy King” in his September 2019 outing, when he faced Otto Wallin in the second interim matchup leading to the “Bronze Bomber” rematch. You can watch it up top.

