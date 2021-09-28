Search
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Cut and bloodied Tyson Fury defeats Otto Wallin in 12-rounder

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Fury faces Wilder in trilogy on Oct 9

Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faces off former champion Deontay Wilder in the trilogy fight live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 9. The date when the bout airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, October 10.

Ahead of the event Top Rank Boxing released the full fight video featuring “The Gypsy King” in his September 2019 outing, when he faced Otto Wallin in the second interim matchup leading to the “Bronze Bomber” rematch. You can watch it up top.

Get the full Fury vs Wilder 3 fight card, tickets info and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097