Bellator London card, tickets, time, live stream, Lima vs MVP 2

Bellator 267 aka Bellator London takes place at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday October 1, which makes it Saturday October 2 in Australia. The fight card is headlined by the rematch between former three-time welterweight champion and current No.1-ranked contender Douglas Lima (32-9) and No.2-ranked 170-pound competitor Michael “Venom” Page (19-1).
The pair first met in May 2019, squaring off in the semi-final of Bellator MMA Welterweight World Grand Prix. The bout ended in the second round in favor of the eventual tournament winner, Lima, who secured the win by knockout in the second round.
Lima lost two of his previous bouts by unanimous decision against current welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov, and reigning middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi in his attempt to claim the belt in the second weight class. Page is riding the five-win streak. He hasn’t lost since his encounter with Lima, which is also the only defeat in his tale of the tape to date.
In the co-main event No.5-ranked featherweight contender Leah McCourt (5-1) faces off Jessica Borga (3-3). The full fight card can be found below.
Bellator London tickets
Bellator London tickets to witness all the action at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday, October 1 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
How to watch Bellator 267: Lima vs MVP 2 aka Bellator London
MMA fans in the United States can watch Bellator 267: Lima vs MVP 2 live stream on Showtime. The date is Friday, October 1. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
In the UK Bellator London live stream is available on BBC Player, starting at 9 pm BST on Friday, October 1. In Australia the event airs on 10 Play on Saturday, October 2 beginning at 6 am AEST.
The preliminary card live stream is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, starting at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in the US, 5:30 pm BST in the UK, and 2:30 am AEST in Australia.
Bellator London fight card
The full Bellator London fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page
- Leah McCourt vs. Jessica Borga
- Rob Whiteford vs. Andrew Fisher
- Yves Landu vs. Tim Wilde
- Luke Trainer vs. Yannick Bahati
Preliminary card
- Lewis Long vs. Michael Dubois
- Kane Mousah vs. Davy Gallon
- Petra Castkova vs. Elina Kallionidou
- Charlie Leary vs. Benjamin Brander
- Fabacary Diatta vs. Nathan Rose
- Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Jair Junior
- Chiara Penco vs. Katharina Dalisda
- Jack Grant vs. Nathan Jones