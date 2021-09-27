Bellator London card, tickets, time, live stream, Lima vs MVP 2

Bellator 267 aka Bellator London takes place at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday October 1, which makes it Saturday October 2 in Australia. The fight card is headlined by the rematch between former three-time welterweight champion and current No.1-ranked contender Douglas Lima (32-9) and No.2-ranked 170-pound competitor Michael “Venom” Page (19-1).

The pair first met in May 2019, squaring off in the semi-final of Bellator MMA Welterweight World Grand Prix. The bout ended in the second round in favor of the eventual tournament winner, Lima, who secured the win by knockout in the second round.

Lima lost two of his previous bouts by unanimous decision against current welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov, and reigning middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi in his attempt to claim the belt in the second weight class. Page is riding the five-win streak. He hasn’t lost since his encounter with Lima, which is also the only defeat in his tale of the tape to date.

In the co-main event No.5-ranked featherweight contender Leah McCourt (5-1) faces off Jessica Borga (3-3). The full fight card can be found below.

Bellator London tickets

Bellator London tickets to witness all the action at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday, October 1 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Bellator 267: Lima vs MVP 2 aka Bellator London

MMA fans in the United States can watch Bellator 267: Lima vs MVP 2 live stream on Showtime. The date is Friday, October 1. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Bellator 267: Lima vs MVP 2

In the UK Bellator London live stream is available on BBC Player, starting at 9 pm BST on Friday, October 1. In Australia the event airs on 10 Play on Saturday, October 2 beginning at 6 am AEST.

The preliminary card live stream is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, starting at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in the US, 5:30 pm BST in the UK, and 2:30 am AEST in Australia.

Bellator London fight card

The full Bellator London fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page

Leah McCourt vs. Jessica Borga

Rob Whiteford vs. Andrew Fisher

Yves Landu vs. Tim Wilde

Luke Trainer vs. Yannick Bahati

Preliminary card

Lewis Long vs. Michael Dubois

Kane Mousah vs. Davy Gallon

Petra Castkova vs. Elina Kallionidou

Charlie Leary vs. Benjamin Brander

Fabacary Diatta vs. Nathan Rose

Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Jair Junior

Chiara Penco vs. Katharina Dalisda

Jack Grant vs. Nathan Jones