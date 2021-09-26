UFC 266 video: Merab Dvalishvili comes back with TKO against Marlon Moraes

After being tagged several times in the first round Merab Dvalishvili came back strong in the second to take the win by TKO against Marlon Moraes. The pair squared off on the top of UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega preliminary card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 25, which made it Sunday September 26 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

The fight was stopped by referee at 4 minutes and 25 seconds into the second round, after Dvalishvili had Moraes pinned to the ground delivering unanswered strikes.

Merab Dvalishvili (14-4) records the seventh win in a row, while former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes (23-9-1) suffers the third straight defeat.

Check out the highlights moments from both rounds below.

Dvalishvili vs Moraes at UFC 266

Round 1.

Round 2.

Culminating the preliminary card Merab Dvalishvili stops Marlon Moraes in Round 2



Dvalishvili (14-4) records seventh straight victory, while Moraes (23-9-1) suffers the third defeat in a row



?? @espnmma | #UFC266 | Results: https://t.co/RsExuO5Y8Ypic.twitter.com/yApDGeAdiX — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) September 26, 2021

In the main event of UFC 266 Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Brian Ortega. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy. Also on the card Nick Diaz is back in action in the rematch against Robbie Lawler.

MMA fans can watch UFC 266 live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 266 results.