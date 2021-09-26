Nick Diaz stopped at UFC 266, Robbie Lawler secures TKO (video)

Nick Diaz made his Octagon return after more than six years of layoff when he faced Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 25, which made it Sunday September 26 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former Strikeforce welterweight champion up against former UFC 170-pound champion in the scheduled for five rounds matchup at middleweight. In addition the pair met for the second time.

Diaz defeated Lawler by knockout in the second round of their first fight 17 years ago at UFC 47 in April 2004. The rematch neither went a full distance.

While the fight saw a fast-pace action, it was Lawler who took the win against Diaz, who had his nose bloodied, while sitting on the canvas and not getting up. The referee waved the fight off at 44 seconds into the third round.

With the win Robbie Lawler rebounds from the four-fight losing streak and updates his record to 29-15, 1 NC. Nick Diaz drops to 26-10, 2 NC.

Check out Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler full fight video highlights below.

Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler full fight video highlights

Nick Diaz walkout.

GOOSEBUMPS ?@nickdiaz209 makes the walk for the first time in nearly seven years. #UFC266 pic.twitter.com/eSh6kpQpKQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 26, 2021

Round 1.

Round 2.

Robbie Lawler comes on later in Round 2 ? #UFC266 pic.twitter.com/Q2C4uMhtkR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 26, 2021

Round 3.

Robbie Lawler evens the score with Nick Diaz at #UFC266@Ruthless_RL wins by TKO when Nick Diaz couldn't get back to his feet. pic.twitter.com/UHmEqYkPUb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 26, 2021

Verdict.

Luego de 17 años @Ruthless_RL se las cobra a Nick Díaz y lo derrota por TKO ??? #UFC266 pic.twitter.com/ctaSYKfTHp — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 26, 2021

